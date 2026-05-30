Coca-Cola's Coolest Machine Never Caught On (And We Think We Know Why)

You wouldn't think there's a ton of room for innovation left when it comes to Coca-Cola. It's been around since the 19th century, after all. And while Coca-Cola has been known to experiment with some unique new flavors, it's still selling that crisp, sweet original taste. (Coke tried to change the flavor once, with New Coke, but it turned out to be a big mistake.) But just 10 years ago, Coca-Cola experimented with a new kind of cooler that sold "Arctic Coke" — essentially, instant soda slushies. The machines didn't take off due to the novelty not catching on as well as some legal issues, but there's still some appetite for them with customers.

Here's how it worked: The coolers were set to a little below freezing (as opposed to normal Coke coolers which are set at about 45 degrees Fahrenheit), and the sodas inside sat on plates that could shake the contents, at which point they would quickly freeze. (If you've ever made an instant slushie with a Coke bottle in your freezer, it's basically a high-tech version of that principle.) It sure sounds like a great idea, and in 2016 the coolers were tested in 800 convenience stores across America, but you don't really see them around anymore.