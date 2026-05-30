Why You Never See Strawberry Juice In Stores

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These days, the grocery store beverage aisle is jam-packed with the juice of almost every produce item you could imagine, from classic apple and orange to more exotic options like pineapple, pomegranate, and passion fruit. However, one extremely common fruit is almost never found in juice form: strawberries. These sweet red berries are a frequent fruity addition to smoothies, milkshakes, and ice cream. Strawberry also stands as the most popular yogurt flavor. And yet despite this popularity, most people have never sipped straight-up strawberry juice.

One of the primary reasons for the notable scarcity of strawberry juice is that strawberries just don't produce that much juice. It takes roughly three cups of strawberries to make one cup of liquid, meaning an entire 16-ounce container of strawberries would only yield a small glass of juice. Considering that real fruit juice is already quite pricey (even classic orange juice is becoming a luxury item) and that strawberries aren't exactly the cheapest item in the produce aisle, this translates to eye-popping price tags. Adding insult to injury: After you've liquidized several cartons worth of strawberries into a measly and costly jug of juice, that liquid gold will rapidly turn an unappetizing shade of brown as the anthocyanin pigments which give the fresh berries their gorgeous scarlet hue rapidly degrade. For all of these reasons, strawberry juice simply doesn't make much sense as a mass-produced grocery product.