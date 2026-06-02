4 Tricks To Stop Pantry Items From Going Unnoticed And Expiring

The pantry, as you well know, is a place for you to store all your dried goods that don't need refrigeration: your rice, your pasta, your cereals, things of that nature. In theory, you should be able to pull some ingredients out of the pantry on any given night and whip up a serviceable meal, with the help of whatever you have in the fridge. But in practice, well, nobody's perfect. You stock up on pantry essentials fully intending to cook with them as soon as possible, but the siren call of trendy new dishes and DoorDash means you leave those ingredients neglected until you can't use them — or at least, until you shouldn't use them. (This guide to food expiration dates may help.) Sound familiar?

Well, the good news is there are plenty of ways to manage your pantry. Just because you don't open it every time you want a little snack like you might your fridge doesn't mean you can't be attentive and proactive when it comes to stocking those cupboards. We're not judging you for tossing those old spices that lost their potency after you used them to make fajitas, like, once. We're just here to help make sure it doesn't happen again.