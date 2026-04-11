Andy Warhol Loved This Canned Staple So Much, He Ate It Every Day For 20 Years

Andy Warhol, known by many as the Prince of Pop, was an odd man. He collected all manner of junk and was perpetually taking photos to document his daily life in New York. He was also a creature of habit and liked reliable foods that were simple in nature. One food that he loved was Campbell's soup.

If you know anything of Warhol's art, that's hardly a shocking revelation. The man painted cans and boxes of Campbell's soup right up to his dying day. But what many people don't know is that he also ate the stuff constantly. By his own account in 1963, "I used to drink it. I used to have the same lunch every day, for 20 years, I guess, the same thing over and over again" (via The Andy Warhol Museum). Considering he became very well-off, it may seem surprising that he clung to such a simple pleasure, but there was a personal reason for this.

Warhol grew up poor, and Campbell's soup was often the only meal they could afford. His mother, Julia Warhola, would serve it to him in childhood and then make cans into flowers. Her son continued to enjoy the soup as an adult, even as he became very wealthy. Warhola eventually moved into his Lexington Avenue home, where she would warm him some canned soup for lunch no matter how famous he became. He's in good company, too, as other celebrities, like Frank Sinatra, were fans of Campbell's soup.