The Campbell's Soup That All Of Frank Sinatra's Dressing Rooms Came Stocked With

Consuming soup before a performance may have been something Frank Sinatra did to warm up his vocal cords, or perhaps he just liked the taste. On several occasions, however, he may have had cause to regret this choice. One time, he dined at Camille's on Federal Hill in Providence, Rhode Island, and ordered the Italian wedding soup that's said to have been a favorite of his. It caused him to burp onstage, although he not only excused himself politely but also gave the restaurant a plug while doing so.

On another occasion, a 1982 Caesars Palace Sinatra appearance was also interrupted by an untimely belch. Again, the crooner credited the restaurant where he'd just enjoyed a meal, an establishment called Villa d'Este (which was succeeded by the still-open Piero's Italian Cuisine). While he didn't specifically mention a soup, one of his favorite dishes at that establishment was pasta e fagioli, which is made with gas-producing legumes such as cannellini or pinto beans. (Sinatra's lucky to have gotten off with a burp when you consider the malodorous alternative.) With this track record, it's no wonder he'd switched to a safer soup by the '90s. Campbell's canned chicken and rice may not be the most exciting of soups, but at least it's free of ingredients known for repeating.