Review: Taco Bell's Newest Menu Item Gets My Nomination For Fast Food Dessert Of The Year

I didn't expect to care for these lovely little pink-dusted donut holes. As I mentioned before, I'm just not, historically, a Taco Bell dessert person ... until now, apparently. Immediately upon biting into one of these guys, the inside of my head went entirely dark — and when the lights came back on, my brain had been replaced by a huge Strawberry Cinnabon Delight. Oh my goodness, this little donut hole was sort of amazing. Every aspect of the dessert complemented the rest of it. The sugar dust, the soft fried dough, the warm cream cheese middle — it was perfection, in a little fried sphere.

There is a singular taste to the strawberry-flavored sugar dusted all over the outside. It tastes like something from childhood, but also something you've never had before in your life. In that way, it's like biting into something as an adult, but feeling like a kid. This dessert brings childhood to you, somehow. It doesn't taste cheap, or even overly sweet, which is completely unexpected.

One look at this thing and you'd probably assume it will be sickeningly sweet, but no. It's oddly subtle, definitely not too much — though, I did just eat one, initially. The sprinkles sort of jump out at your taste buds and give them a little hug. The Strawberry Cinnabon Delight, frankly, tastes like hope. And as good as they are served warm, I took my second one home as an experience to place in the fridge — it's good cold, too, y'all.