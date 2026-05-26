Never Run Out Of Outlets In The Kitchen Again With This Fix

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The kitchen can be a busy place, especially if it's filled with an array of electric devices and equipment. But with kitchen appliances that are never worth buying on the cheap, like stand mixers and dishwashers, to kitchen appliance with the most "bang for your buck" (an Instant Pot), it can sometimes feel like there are not enough outlets to go around. Constantly unplugging one appliance just to use another can become frustrating, especially when you are dealing with busy mornings or holiday meal preparations. Fortunately, there's a simple fix that can instantly amplify your kitchen's power access without having to hire an electrician or tear into the walls to add more sockets. We're talking about power strips. Just one of these will be able to expand a single wall socket into multiple outlets.

Don't confuse a power strip with an extension cord. The two are very different, although their uses overlap. While an extension cord literally extends the reach of a wall socket, it's limited in what it can do and which appliances it can support. It's not ideal for high-powered or big appliances, and it also has only one or just a few outlets. On the other hand, a power strip expands a wall socket's capacity, allowing it to support multiple low-power devices all at once. Though still not ideal for big appliances, it's a much better option for long-term setups, thanks to its built-in circuit breakers and surge protection.