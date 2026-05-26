Never Run Out Of Outlets In The Kitchen Again With This Fix
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The kitchen can be a busy place, especially if it's filled with an array of electric devices and equipment. But with kitchen appliances that are never worth buying on the cheap, like stand mixers and dishwashers, to kitchen appliance with the most "bang for your buck" (an Instant Pot), it can sometimes feel like there are not enough outlets to go around. Constantly unplugging one appliance just to use another can become frustrating, especially when you are dealing with busy mornings or holiday meal preparations. Fortunately, there's a simple fix that can instantly amplify your kitchen's power access without having to hire an electrician or tear into the walls to add more sockets. We're talking about power strips. Just one of these will be able to expand a single wall socket into multiple outlets.
Don't confuse a power strip with an extension cord. The two are very different, although their uses overlap. While an extension cord literally extends the reach of a wall socket, it's limited in what it can do and which appliances it can support. It's not ideal for high-powered or big appliances, and it also has only one or just a few outlets. On the other hand, a power strip expands a wall socket's capacity, allowing it to support multiple low-power devices all at once. Though still not ideal for big appliances, it's a much better option for long-term setups, thanks to its built-in circuit breakers and surge protection.
Why a power strip works so well in the kitchen
Making the most of your kitchen is not limited to building space-saving solutions. You should also account for convenient, safe, and uninterrupted access to the electricity supply. However, since not all kitchens are equipped with multiple outlets, finding a way to extend a single wall socket's reach is important to accommodate all the devices in the space. Knowing that countertop appliances constantly compete for space and electricity, the added flexibility of a power strip makes a huge difference. You can create designated zones — like a breakfast station with a coffee machine, toaster, and electric kettle — with a multi-outlet strip. Since these come with a switch, there's no need to unplug the devices each time you are done using them. Switch the strip off when not in use.
If you are on the market for a dependable power strip, consider the Passus Surge Protector Power Strip Tower on Amazon. This device is a feature-packed model, complete with 12 outlets, five USB ports, power protection, overload protection, a night light, and a 10-foot cord. You can place one on the busiest part of your kitchen counter without having to worry about damaging electronics during power surges. For a cheaper and more modest alternative, go for the Amazon Basics Surge Protector Power Strip, designed with six outlets, two USB ports, and a 6-foot cord. It's the better option if you want to tuck a strip in a cabinet to further minimize clutter.