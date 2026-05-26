The Big Bacon Blunder That Can Happen When You Freeze Your Strips

Freezing bacon is a great way to make the deliciously savory, salty meat last longer and reduce food waste. While you absolutely can wrap a whole unopened packet of bacon in foil and store it in the freezer, the problem is that it all tends to freeze together in one big block. This means that you have to defrost the unwieldy mass in its entirety, when you might only want to use a few strips for your BLT or sweet-savory bacon breakfast waffles. Luckily, there's an easy fix: You just need to freeze the bacon in individual slices.

There are a couple of ways to freeze bacon slices, and the key to both is keeping the strips separate. The first method is to lay a strip of meat onto the edge of a piece of wax paper, then fold the paper over to cover it, and pop another slice on top of that. Repeat the process until you've got an accordion effect, then put it all into a freezer bag and label it with the date.

Alternatively, line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment, lay a piece of bacon on it, and roll up the strip of meat into a little spiral shape. Keep rolling however many strips of bacon you want to freeze, keeping a bit of space between them, then pop the whole tray into the freezer for about half an hour. Once they've hardened up, you can put the spirals in a freezer bag, and they won't all clump together.