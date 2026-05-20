Review: Taco Bell's New Nacho Fries Are A Carnivore's Dream

This variation of the Taco Bell Nacho Fries is honestly a welcome one. While the original dish is delicious in its own right, the Shredded Beef Nacho Fries are on another level entirely.

The creamy jalapeño sauce jumped out at me first. You might recognize the sauce from menu stars such as the Taco Bell Chicken Quesadilla and the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. This sauce is downright delicious on the fries — in fact, if the fries were just covered in that, it would be a guaranteed perfect snack. It gets a little lost when combined with the nacho cheese, with the two sauces blending together to form a new spicy cheese sauce. While part of me thought, "Hm, this might be too much sauce," another part of me said, "The sauces have combined to form a super sauce and my life is now perfect." Overall, I'd say that it works.

The shredded beef itself is super tasty, especially if you get some pico de gallo in the same bite. Honestly, every single ingredient on top of the Shredded Beef Nacho Fries is amazing. Taco Bell has really outdone itself with this one. As time goes on, parts of the dish do get a little mushy, but not in a totally off-putting way — everything just melds together into one tasty bite. Plus, that's what the fork is for (and trust me, you will need a fork to eat some of this).