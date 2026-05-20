Dunkin' Is Bringing Its Viral Drink Buckets Nationwide (But Here's The Major Catch)

There's no hiding the fact that iced coffee has a tight hold on Americans and that the little treat culture is a booming industry. When Dunkin' first released the Iced Beverage Buckets in February, they were limited to the New England area. Despite the limited scope, the response from those looking to sip and swirl their biggest iced coffee yet was overwhelming. The desire for more buckets didn't get past Dunkin', so on May 22 another run of Iced Beverage Buckets will be released — this time nationwide. The buckets can be filled with either Iced Coffee or Dunkin' Refreshers, but with the caveat that it's still a limited run.

If your heart's desire is an Iced Beverage Bucket from Dunkin', you'll need to snag one of just 25 available at each location which are selling for $12.99 a piece. When that particular Dunkin' is out, the buckets won't be restocked so don't wait. While some may scoff and say that a 48 ounce iced beverage is far from the healthiest way to drink your morning cup of coffee, others — like one user who commented on a Reddit discussion surrounding the buckets — get it. "The world is on fire, and everything sucks, so please just leave me and my son 48oz bucket of iced coffee alone. " It's clear the Iced Beverage Bucket from Dunkin' is what the people want. After all, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand.