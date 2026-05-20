Dunkin' Is Bringing Its Viral Drink Buckets Nationwide (But Here's The Major Catch)
There's no hiding the fact that iced coffee has a tight hold on Americans and that the little treat culture is a booming industry. When Dunkin' first released the Iced Beverage Buckets in February, they were limited to the New England area. Despite the limited scope, the response from those looking to sip and swirl their biggest iced coffee yet was overwhelming. The desire for more buckets didn't get past Dunkin', so on May 22 another run of Iced Beverage Buckets will be released — this time nationwide. The buckets can be filled with either Iced Coffee or Dunkin' Refreshers, but with the caveat that it's still a limited run.
If your heart's desire is an Iced Beverage Bucket from Dunkin', you'll need to snag one of just 25 available at each location which are selling for $12.99 a piece. When that particular Dunkin' is out, the buckets won't be restocked so don't wait. While some may scoff and say that a 48 ounce iced beverage is far from the healthiest way to drink your morning cup of coffee, others — like one user who commented on a Reddit discussion surrounding the buckets — get it. "The world is on fire, and everything sucks, so please just leave me and my
son 48oz bucket of iced coffee alone. " It's clear the Iced Beverage Bucket from Dunkin' is what the people want. After all, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand.
Enjoy the contents of your Iced Beverage Bucket your way
When you order your Iced Beverage Bucket from Dunkin', you can customize the caffeine, flavor, and sweetness of your drink to your own standards. You can also choose your flavor of refresher if iced coffee isn't what you're craving, including the new Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher which combines the Black Cherry and Limeade flavors for a refreshing twist on two classics.
The Iced Beverage Bucket is the perfect way to share a cold drink with a friend or to indulge in all 48 ounces solo (because same). Whether your goal is to welcome the warmer weather in style or have a bucketful of refreshment for a day dedicated to reading, the biggest mistake you could make when ordering at Dunkin' this Memorial Day is not ordering your drink in the Iced Beverage Bucket. The best part is, when you're finished you've got a cup that can hold any of your favorite drinks all summer long.