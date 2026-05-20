11 Fruits That Don't Belong In Your Fridge

It's almost become a kind of autopilot mode behavior. Upon returning from the grocery store, we unload our car, bring in our bags, and proceed to place every piece of produce right in the fridge. That's where it'll stay the freshest, right? Well, maybe not. It may surprise you to learn that your refrigerator might actually be the sneaky culprit that's ruining some of your favorite fruits.

While refrigeration may be the key to maintaining ideal freshness for certain foods, some fare (including certain fruits) simply doesn't cope well with the cold. Think of them as the snowbirds of produce, which far prefer the warmer "weather" of open-air spaces to the chilled shelves of that Frigidaire. From mealy to mushy, and even flavorless, the blights that can plague your fruit if subjected to the fridge abound. Sitting in the refrigerator can even sabotage a fruit's ability to ripen properly.

The verdict? Fridges are guilty of posing as across-the-board containers for all produce, when in reality, they're only friends with a few. That's where this guide to the fruits that prefer sitting at room temperature to sitting in the refrigerator comes in handy.