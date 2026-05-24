Why An Iconic Sweet Snack Cake In The US Was Banned In Parts Of Europe

When you hear the word Twinkies, it's impossible not to picture the tubular, golden sponge cake with a creamy filling. The popular snack cake has been a lunchbox staple and a pop culture icon in the United States for decades, with fans celebrating National Twinkie Day to commemorate the day James Dewar invented it. But while the treat enjoys indisputable fame in America, it once faced bans and restrictions in parts of Europe because of two controversial ingredients: Yellow No. 5 and Red No. 40.

Known scientifically as tartrazine, Yellow No. 5 is a synthetic food dye commonly used to give processed foods a bright yellow hue. On the other hand, Red No. 40 (which is different from Red No. 3) adds a red tone to snacks and beverages. Both additives have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in commercially sold products. As a result, they can be found in almost everything, from candies and chips to cereals, soft drinks, and even meat products.

Meanwhile, European countries have had a far more cautious approach toward artificial food dyes. Norway, Germany, and Switzerland banned Red No. 40 over potential health risks, including cancer. Norway and Finland also banned Yellow No. 5 over health concerns. The European Food Safety Authority even introduced labeling requirements for foods containing synthetic dyes which warned consumers about their potential adverse effects. Norway and Switzerland aren't members of the European Union, but both adopted similarly strict food safety standards, which pushed manufacturers to reformulate their products for European markets.