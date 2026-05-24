The Flour You Should Consider Using For Fried Green Tomatoes

Countless fried foods make for great appetizers and sides, but among the most delicious of these are undoubtedly fried green tomatoes. The dish has become synonymous with the American South over the years, with many believing it's one of the best must-try southern comfort foods. While there are several different techniques for cooking fried green tomatoes, one incredibly underrated method is to use Wondra quick-mixing flour to get the job done. We spoke to Chef Billy Parisi, who, despite often using all-purpose flour for breading foods, believes Wondra flour has certain qualities that make it a legitimate contender for the job.

"It has lower protein, which prevents it from being overly chewy, making it super crispy," Parisi explained. Low protein is a huge selling point of Wondra, as it allows the breading on the fried green tomatoes — and other fried foods, for that matter – to retain its texture throughout the cooling process. However, that's not the only reason why Wondra is a great option. "It's a really fine meal, so it will stick to whatever you're breading, meaning it'll cover more surface area, so every part of the tomato will be breaded and crispy fried," Parisi shared.