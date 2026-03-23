Make The Crispiest Fried Green Tomatoes With This Simple No-Skip Step

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Fried green tomatoes are a symphony of flavors and textures when they're done right. Each fried disc is a combination of savory and tart, crispy and soft elements that sing beautifully together – especially when they're paired with buttermilk ranch dressing, pimento cheese, tartar sauce, or a classic remoulade. However, there are subtleties to mastering fried green tomatoes; they can turn soggy if you don't take the proper steps. Nobody wants a plate of mushy fried green tomatoes, so we turned to an expert for some tips on how to keep them crispy. Jamie Milne, content creator and cookbook author of "Everything Delish", said if you want crispy fried green tomatoes, salt them before breading and frying. "It draws out some of the moisture from the tomatoes, which helps prevent the coating from getting soggy," she said.

After slicing tomatoes into thick rounds, let them sit between two paper towels for about five minutes to absorb any water on the surface (or pat them dry if you're short on time). Sprinkle a light layer of flaky sea salt on both sides of the tomato slices and let them sit on a wire rack positioned over paper towels for 10 to 15 minutes. You can also let the slices rest in a colander, allowing the moisture to drain into the sink or into a separate bowl underneath. This process allows the salt to work its magic, pulling out extra moisture from the tomatoes through good old-fashioned osmosis. You'll also heighten the tomatoes' natural flavor by reducing excess water so their tart, fruity notes are amplified. "It also seasons the tomatoes from the inside, so the flavor is more balanced," Milne said.