For Mess-Free Fried Green Tomatoes, Skip Frying Them
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Crispy, tangy, and totally Southern, fried green tomatoes are an appetizer fit for an afternoon spread with sweet tea on the side. They're easy to eat and pair with some of the best condiments, like remoulade or a classic comeback sauce. Your guests will pick your table clean when you serve fried green tomatoes, but your kitchen ... well, that's a different story. Those crispy, breaded tomatoes fried in oil can turn your kitchen into a disaster – but it doesn't have to be that way. Jamie Milne, content creator and cookbook author of "Everything Delish," says there's one secret to mess-free fried green tomatoes: use the oven instead of the stovetop.
"Oven baking uses much less oil, creates less mess, and is generally easier for home cooks," Milne said. "It's also a lighter option while still giving you a crispy result." Use a hotter oven — 425 degrees Fahrenheit "so they crisp up nicely," she said. After breading your sliced tomatoes, drizzle each with a touch of olive oil and bake them on a wire rack instead of a cookie sheet or baking pan so hot air can evenly circulate, Milne said.
How to bread fried green tomatoes for oven-baking
To get the crispiest fried green tomatoes, Jamie Milne suggests a double-dredging technique that also creates super crispy fried fish and superior fried chicken. "Make sure you follow a proper breading process: flour, egg wash, then the breadcrumb or cornmeal mixture," she said. Lightly press the second coating onto the tomato so it adheres and remains intact with baking.
You can also add extra flavor to your fried green tomatoes by seasoning the flour or the breading layers. Garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika can give the breading more depth, while other options like cayenne pepper or a good dose of Cajun seasoning offer a spicy boost. Dried herbs like parsley add an extra pop of color, while Old Bay delivers a nuanced layering of spicy and savory flavors (as well as some subtle sweet notes of nutmeg) to the crispy breading.