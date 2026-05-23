Cook Meatloaf In This Kitchen Appliance For A Crispier Bite
Meatloaf is one of those dishes that's easy to tweak to your liking. You can add a classic snack like crackers to make meatloaf extra tender and juicy or stir in melted butter to make it unbelievably rich. If you're wondering how to achieve a perfectly crispy texture for this comfort food favorite, the secret is cooking it in an air fryer. Traditional, oven-baked meatloaf often turns out soft all around, including the exterior of the dish. If you crave a crisp, caramelized bite on the outside while still keeping the inside tender and moist, an air fryer can do that for you.
An air fryer works by rapidly circulating hot air around the food inside. The distributed heat makes moisture on the surface evaporate, causing it to dry out just enough to trigger the Maillard reaction — a chemical process that makes the crust golden-brown and crispy. There are recipes online specifically for air fryer meatloaf, but any recipe for this dish will work. Just cook it for 25 minutes in the appliance and you are guaranteed the perfect mix of a crisp exterior and juicy center. If you brush glaze onto your meatloaf, expect it to caramelize beautifully rather than remaining wet and runny.
Tips for cooking meatloaf in an air fryer
The ingredients you add to meatloaf are really up to you, but the way you prepare the dish for cooking in an air fryer should be intentional. For instance, you need to be mindful of the size of the meatloaf in relation to the air fryer basket. The device works best when there's enough space for hot air to circulate freely, so overcrowding the basket can prevent the meatloaf (or any food, for that matter) from cooking properly. A small, compact meatloaf will cook more evenly and guarantee you achieve that desired, crispy exterior, as the hot air will be able to reach all sides of the meatloaf. Another tip is to preheat your air fryer before tossing in the meatloaf. This step is necessary if you want to achieve a crispy crust as it allows the outer layer of the food to properly cook before the inside dries out.
Because meatloaf releases fat while cooking, you should line the basket with parchment paper for an easier cleanup. Avoid blocking too many ventilation holes, however, since airflow is important. Finally, don't forget to flip the meatloaf halfway through cooking. Since the heating element of the appliance is at the top of the cooking basket, there's a chance the upper half of the loaf will cook quicker than the lower half. Flipping will prevent this from happening and ensure that the top doesn't dry out.