Cook Meatloaf In This Kitchen Appliance For A Crispier Bite

The ingredients you add to meatloaf are really up to you, but the way you prepare the dish for cooking in an air fryer should be intentional. For instance, you need to be mindful of the size of the meatloaf in relation to the air fryer basket. The device works best when there's enough space for hot air to circulate freely, so overcrowding the basket can prevent the meatloaf (or any food, for that matter) from cooking properly. A small, compact meatloaf will cook more evenly and guarantee you achieve that desired, crispy exterior, as the hot air will be able to reach all sides of the meatloaf. Another tip is to preheat your air fryer before tossing in the meatloaf. This step is necessary if you want to achieve a crispy crust as it allows the outer layer of the food to properly cook before the inside dries out.

Because meatloaf releases fat while cooking, you should line the basket with parchment paper for an easier cleanup. Avoid blocking too many ventilation holes, however, since airflow is important. Finally, don't forget to flip the meatloaf halfway through cooking. Since the heating element of the appliance is at the top of the cooking basket, there's a chance the upper half of the loaf will cook quicker than the lower half. Flipping will prevent this from happening and ensure that the top doesn't dry out.