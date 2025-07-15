The One-Ingredient Upgrade That Makes Meatloaf Unbelievably Rich
Making meatloaf is all about finding the right flavor and texture enhancers to make a brick of meat into a delicious meal. While there are countless ingredients you should add to meatloaf to make it as enjoyable as possible, one that you might be forgetting about is butter — a vital addition that can greatly enrich your dish if used wisely.
We discussed the use of butter in meatloaf with John Politte, chef, founder, and host of the "It's Only Food" YouTube show. He said that not only is butter a great ingredient to integrate into meatloaf, but it can also be added to the dish in various ways. Melted butter can go into the ground meat itself, pats can be placed on top so they melt as the meatloaf bakes, or you can incorporate butter in a filling. Politte also suggested using a delicious compound butter instead of plain sticks. "Mix softened butter with herbs or spices, then fold it in or spread it on top for an extra layer of flavor," he instructed.
Any of these uses of butter can lead to a more tender and flavorful meal, especially if you made the mistake of getting ground beef that's too lean for meatloaf. "Butter keeps the meatloaf tender and enhances its flavor, making it more enjoyable," Politte told The Takeout.
Adding fat to meatloaf makes it better
The reason we love adding butter to this classic dish, despite our love of unexpected meatloaf sauces and glazes, is that it enhances the meat mixture itself. "The primary purpose of adding fat to meatloaf is to enhance moisture and flavor," Politte explained. Adding butter is a great way to add flavor and fat to meatloaf without overwhelming it, but it's far from the only reasonable option.
Adding bacon to your meatloaf — either by wrapping it or even directly adding it to the meat — will lend the meatloaf some delicious fat, though it will obviously give it a bolder, smokier taste. Similarly, duck fat can enrich your meatloaf greatly as well, but it may be off-putting to those who don't enjoy the flavor of duck in the first place.
Nevertheless, Politte advised that those unsure of what fat to use shouldn't be afraid of trying out new things with their meatloaf. "You can experiment with them to find a combination that suits your taste," the chef explained. "Just be mindful of the overall flavor profile you're aiming for with your seasonings and other ingredients."