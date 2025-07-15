The One-Ingredient Upgrade That Makes Meatloaf Unbelievably Rich

Making meatloaf is all about finding the right flavor and texture enhancers to make a brick of meat into a delicious meal. While there are countless ingredients you should add to meatloaf to make it as enjoyable as possible, one that you might be forgetting about is butter — a vital addition that can greatly enrich your dish if used wisely.

We discussed the use of butter in meatloaf with John Politte, chef, founder, and host of the "It's Only Food" YouTube show. He said that not only is butter a great ingredient to integrate into meatloaf, but it can also be added to the dish in various ways. Melted butter can go into the ground meat itself, pats can be placed on top so they melt as the meatloaf bakes, or you can incorporate butter in a filling. Politte also suggested using a delicious compound butter instead of plain sticks. "Mix softened butter with herbs or spices, then fold it in or spread it on top for an extra layer of flavor," he instructed.

Any of these uses of butter can lead to a more tender and flavorful meal, especially if you made the mistake of getting ground beef that's too lean for meatloaf. "Butter keeps the meatloaf tender and enhances its flavor, making it more enjoyable," Politte told The Takeout.