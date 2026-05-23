The Tricky And Time Consuming Smoked Meat You're Better Off Leaving To The Pros

Folks who own meat smokers often take any chance they get to flex their skills, creating protein-packed, umami-laden goodness for all to enjoy. There's a certain sense of pride that comes with making your own smoked meat, but it's not always easy. Chris Mattera, North Country Smokehouse's culinary innovator, illustrated for us how involved the process can be. He recommended that people thinking about making the reigning champion of smoked meat — bacon — should reconsider that idea before they find themselves biting off more than they can chew.

Mattera first pointed out that making bacon from scratch requires more than just a quality meat smoker. "Making high-quality bacon is both an art and a science," Mattera said. "While producing bacon at home is not impossible, it is time, space, and labor-intensive, and requires adequate fridge space, and also a patient spouse."

For anyone who wasn't deterred by that statement, Mattera detailed the procedure so folks can give it a shot if they dare. "First, the home cook would need to find an appropriately thick pork belly," he said. "Then, the belly would need to be salted, seasoned, and cured using the correct products in the right ratios."

That sounds simple enough, but that's only half the process. "It would then need to rest in the refrigerator for a period of days so the salt and curing agent can do their jobs, drawing out moisture and curing the meat," he said. "Finally, the home cook would need to rinse and smoke the belly." It's technically feasible, but that's a lot of work considering how easy it is to get bacon from the grocery store.