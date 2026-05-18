Fireball Whisky's Father's Day Merch Is A Belly Full Of Bad Decisions
Alcoholic beverage companies have had an interesting year in terms of marketing thus far, with the peculiar and nightmarish Svedka AI commercial at this year's Super Bowl standing out as a uniquely bizarre way to sell a product. However, it seems as though Fireball has decided to throw its hat in the ring when it comes to odd marketing choices this Father's Day. The company is selling a Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack for $24.99 beginning on May 22, a pouch that contains 1.75 liters of Fireball in a pack that has the design of a moderately hairy beer belly to showcase the dad bod you may or may not have yourself. The pouch even includes a built-in spout that allows you to pour the Fireball directly out of the faux stomach, which can hold roughly 35 shots of Fireball Whisky inside.
The product is referred to as "a shockingly realistic, ready-to-wear tribute to the iconic dad bod" on its official website — fireballdadbods.com — and is a part of a wider campaign to save the "endangered" dad bod for Father's Day this year. Those who purchase the fanny pack from Fireball's website will be "pledging" their support to the dad bod, and the first 200 people to do so on May 22 will be given an "I ❤ Dad Bods" bumper sticker free of charge.
Fireball Whisky wants to bring back the dad bod this Father's Day
If you're looking at this piece of special edition merchandise and wondering "Who asked for this?" you are not alone. The strange, flesh-colored product isn't exactly what you'd expect to see from a whisky brand to celebrate fatherhood on Father's Day. However, while it likely won't be as widely beloved as Fireball's Blazin' Apple Whisky, the brand's satirical choice to provide the masses with a dad bod of their own is sure to entertain many of the brand's fans.
In fact, Fireball's press release detailing the launch of the peculiar piece of merchandise got the bit across quite well, all things considered. "The dad bod is on the verge of extinction, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is stepping in before it's gone for good," the press release read. It later added, "The limited-edition bag celebrates those who proudly live the lawn chair, cargo shorts, and high white socks lifestyle, complete with a tattoo spanning over the belly button for full effect."
Despite how off-putting it looks, the Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack is sure to be a fun gag gift for your dad or a father in your life who appreciates the fun taste of Fireball Whisky. Fireball is arguably at its best when used in classic winter cocktails like Holiday Eggnog, but this special product is a great excuse to get your summertime started with some cinnamon whisky.