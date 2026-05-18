Fireball Whisky's Father's Day Merch Is A Belly Full Of Bad Decisions

Alcoholic beverage companies have had an interesting year in terms of marketing thus far, with the peculiar and nightmarish Svedka AI commercial at this year's Super Bowl standing out as a uniquely bizarre way to sell a product. However, it seems as though Fireball has decided to throw its hat in the ring when it comes to odd marketing choices this Father's Day. The company is selling a Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack for $24.99 beginning on May 22, a pouch that contains 1.75 liters of Fireball in a pack that has the design of a moderately hairy beer belly to showcase the dad bod you may or may not have yourself. The pouch even includes a built-in spout that allows you to pour the Fireball directly out of the faux stomach, which can hold roughly 35 shots of Fireball Whisky inside.

The product is referred to as "a shockingly realistic, ready-to-wear tribute to the iconic dad bod" on its official website — fireballdadbods.com — and is a part of a wider campaign to save the "endangered" dad bod for Father's Day this year. Those who purchase the fanny pack from Fireball's website will be "pledging" their support to the dad bod, and the first 200 people to do so on May 22 will be given an "I ❤ Dad Bods" bumper sticker free of charge.