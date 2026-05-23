The Bakery Ranked Dead Last According To Customers Is (Somehow) One Of The Most Popular In The US

When you think of a bakery, Dunkin' likely isn't the first place that comes to mind. However, Merriam-Webster defines a bakery as "a place for baking and selling baked goods," which technically qualifies Dunkin' as a bakery — just not a good one, according to customers. Based on feedback gathered from online review sites and forum discussions, Dunkin' landed at the bottom of our bakery chain ranking. That may come as a surprise, considering it has become one of America's largest bakery franchises. Then again, quality tends to fly out the drive-thru window with large-scale food production, as seen with the downfall of Panera Bread.

The biggest issue customers have with Dunkin' as a bakery is freshness. I thought it was just me when I noticed Dunkin's donuts tasted lackluster during a recent visit, but a 2024 Facebook discussion titled "Dunkin' Donuts quality and freshness" suggests many customers agree. The post read, "I ended up trying a blueberry muffin. The outside of it was hard as a rock. I let my twins try the donuts my son loved it! My daughter threw it out the window." More than 400 comments weighed in, with many focusing their criticism on the donuts; describing them as dry, flavorless, and significantly smaller than they used to be. The maple donut, in particular, made our list of Dunkin' menu items to steer clear of. One commenter had a point: "They took doughnuts off their name for a reason." Honorable mentions were given to some items that hold up, but it's fair to ask whether a bakery can still be considered good when its most famous product is frequently called "horrible."