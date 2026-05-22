Never Deal With Stuck Fish Again Using Alex Guarnaschelli's Pan-Searing Tip

It's always a shame when you pan sear a salmon so well your pan decides to keep some for itself. Watching the bottom of salmon detach and stick to the pan is a common problem among home seafood chefs, and although it might eventually separate once it's cooked for long enough, you still want to avoid the fish getting stuck and breaking apart. Thankfully, the New York-based Food Network host Alex Guarnaschelli has some advice for this.

Guarnaschelli posted a video on Instagram showing the basic steps for pan searing a good salmon, but one tip in particular stands out for keeping the salmon from getting stuck. Guarnaschelli does two things before putting the salmon on the pan. First, she douses the pan in olive oil, as adding oil of any kind is a well-known way to prevent sticking. However, she doesn't place the salmon in straight away; she waits for the olive oil to begin smoking and says that now it's safe to drop the salmon on top without any chance of it getting stuck. You can shell out for a fancy nonstick pan, or even cook salmon in the microwave, but heating up olive oil prior to adding the fish is an easy way to avoid both of those options.