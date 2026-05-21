The Premade Costco Pasta Shoppers Say Is Pretty Bland

Costco's prepared food section is an easy place to pick up a weeknight meal. You'll find things like massive pot pies, that ever-popular chicken taco kit that fans swear by, and one regular pasta dish that's always on display: the chicken Alfredo pasta bake. If you've ever been tempted to grab one, you might want to give it a second thought, because online reviews from shoppers have historically been mixed.

One Reddit thread dedicated to the chicken Alfredo asked shoppers if it's any good. But rather than give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down, the hive mind's answers were all right down the middle. One user wrote, "It tastes like chicken alfredo but it is bland, [had] weird chicken amounts, and overall left me feeling like it was the most 5/10 dish I've ever eaten in my life."

Another agreed, noting, "I didn't find it bad, but I [also] didn't find it good. As someone else said, it would work for a party. If I was at a buffet and this was part of the offering, I'd think it's passable. And if it's not good, not bad, but very passable, that's my definition of a 5/10." The ingredients in the Kirkland-brand chicken Alfredo are indeed pretty plain; according to Costco's website, there's just chicken, Alfredo sauce, and parmesan in it, so this might be part of the problem.