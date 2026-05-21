The Premade Costco Pasta Shoppers Say Is Pretty Bland
Costco's prepared food section is an easy place to pick up a weeknight meal. You'll find things like massive pot pies, that ever-popular chicken taco kit that fans swear by, and one regular pasta dish that's always on display: the chicken Alfredo pasta bake. If you've ever been tempted to grab one, you might want to give it a second thought, because online reviews from shoppers have historically been mixed.
One Reddit thread dedicated to the chicken Alfredo asked shoppers if it's any good. But rather than give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down, the hive mind's answers were all right down the middle. One user wrote, "It tastes like chicken alfredo but it is bland, [had] weird chicken amounts, and overall left me feeling like it was the most 5/10 dish I've ever eaten in my life."
Another agreed, noting, "I didn't find it bad, but I [also] didn't find it good. As someone else said, it would work for a party. If I was at a buffet and this was part of the offering, I'd think it's passable. And if it's not good, not bad, but very passable, that's my definition of a 5/10." The ingredients in the Kirkland-brand chicken Alfredo are indeed pretty plain; according to Costco's website, there's just chicken, Alfredo sauce, and parmesan in it, so this might be part of the problem.
Here are some ways users suggest to improve Costco's chicken Alfredo
A bland dish is thankfully manageable, and some of the Reddit users in the thread had suggestions on how to fix it. Some people think that the lack of salt is an issue, but others have different ideas. One person mentioned that they add a little milk to loosen it up prior to baking, while another wrote, "I add some broccoli and Italian seasoning and it's pretty good."
One user also had a novel suggestion — they use versatile but distinct Old Bay seasoning on their chicken Alfredo bake, taking it in a whole new direction. Another customer suggested pretending it's like macaroni and cheese, and to add things like crispy jalapeños, peas, or crispy red peppers, as well as additional textural components like Ritz crackers or panko breadcrumbs.
In another Reddit thread, other users recommended adding prosciutto, mushrooms, or peas and bacon, along with dry spices like white pepper and smoked paprika. But if you want to avoid this hurdle in the first place, we've got a list of 11 of the best (and worst) premade meals at Costco, so you may want to hedge your bets and grab something a little more flavorful while you're on your Costco run.