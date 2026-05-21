The Easiest DIY Paper Towel Holder Is Sitting In Your Closet Right Now
Whether you are doing a nightly kitchen shutdown or simply wiping down counters to maintain cleanliness in your cooking area, you should have a convenient place to store your paper towels. While a standing paper towel holder is useful, it can take up precious counter space. So, when it's past time to remove some things from your kitchen counters there's a simple DIY solution that lets you hang your paper towel in style and all you need is a clothes hanger. Instead of buying a bulky holder or drilling holes into your wall, you can transform a clothes hanger into a functional paper towel dispenser in just a few minutes.
To make this DIY holder, grab a plastic hanger that's sturdy enough to carry a full paper towel roll and hold its shape over time. Using a pair of heavy-duty scissors, snip a section from the bottom bar of the hanger; just enough to slide a paper towel roll into place. Position the cut ends on either side of the roll so the paper towel can dangle and spin freely. Once the paper towel is in place, hang the DIY holder on a screw hook, a cabinet knob, or a well-mounted adhesive hook. This will instantly free up countertop space while keeping the paper towels within reach. Want to add more style to the holder? Consider spray-painting the hanger to match your kitchen decor. You can also wrap it in twine for a rustic look.
Places to hang this DIY paper towel inside and outside the kitchen
This DIY paper towel holder is perfect for the kitchen, where spills, splatters, and other food-related accidents are likely to happen. Paper towels are useful to have on hand since they are the first thing many people reach for during meal prep and cleanup, whether it's for wiping water around the sink or cleaning soup spills on the stovetop. By hanging a roll within reach you make it easy to tackle messes the moment they happen instead of letting them sit — an effective way to keep bugs out of the kitchen. Ideal places to hang this paper towel holder in the kitchen include by the sink, on a pantry hook, or beside the refrigerator.
This holder is just as useful outside of the kitchen. Create another and hang it in the laundry room where you can use them for cleaning detergent spills or wiping down the washer and dryer. The bathroom is another smart location for a hanging paper towel roll since you can use them for cleaning mirrors, drying your hands, or handling quick cleanups after messy tasks like hair dyeing. You can also hang one in the garage or shed so cleanup is easier when working on projects or taking snack breaks between tasks. The best part about this hack is that you don't need to spend anything to pull it off as long as you have good-quality hangers lying around the house. Plus, you save money by not purchasing brand-new paper towel holders.