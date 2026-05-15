Costco Might Finally Be Swapping Out This 'Disappointment' Of A Food Court Item

Costco's food court rarely misses, but many shoppers will be happy to see one item go. The underwhelming combo calzone which debuted last year is already getting phased out. The chain is currently testing a replacement in the form of chicken strips in select Chicago locations. The Takeout has already tried the new Costco chicken strips, and according to our reviewer the portions are generous, but the strips themselves were oversalted.

Still, it seems shoppers will likely welcome the change. "I only bought a calzone last week for the first time. It's fine. Chicken strips seems like an improvement," one Redditor wrote. Other posters were less diplomatic. One said that the calzones were "full of mush," while another described the item as "single bite trash."

The chicken strips are selling for $6.99, the same price as the calzone. Each serving includes five Costco-sized strips and a large tub of mayonnaise-based dipping sauce. The heavily-breaded strips come in at 1,640 calories even though they're baked instead of fried. Some commenters latched on to the high calorie count. "Seems kinda calorie dense for tenders," wrote one Redditor. The calorie count wasn't enough to put them off, though. "Would be interested in trying them," they added.