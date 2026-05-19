This Chewy Candy Boomers Love Is Pretty Divisive Today

We can thank the Boomers for keeping all sorts of strange kinds of candy alive through the years. They were the ones that kept Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn going strong by popping them into every Halloween bag they came across as other generations grew up. Another candy that stuck around was the Tootsie Roll — a once unanimously loved treat that has 2026 Americans divided.

Some say Tootsie rolls are the perfect nostalgic candy. Some who disliked them as kids have developed a fondness for the chewy chocolates simply as a reminder of the good old days. Others would likely be happy if they faded from the shelves the same way bubblegum cigars and candy cigarettes did in the '90s and early 2000s (candy cigarettes are still legal in America, by the way).

The Tootsie Roll is still associated with holidays and public candy dishes today, but some members of the public say they're a nuisance, filler candy that doesn't even taste that good. "I eat them once a year at Halloween. And I eat about 1,000 of them," says one Redditor; expressing a sentiment echoed by many. Others say they grab a Tootsie Roll on rare occasions but only as a nod to their childhood. "[The] next day, I hate them like I'm seeing them as a child again, too sticky and they keep ripping my little teeth out," another Redditor wrote. Some people express even stronger feelings, like this Redditor who said they "hate hate hate them with the fire of 1,000 suns."