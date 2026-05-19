How Your Garlic Confit Can Turn Out To Be Toxic

It is unsettling to think that the food you eat might actually harm you. And yet, there are a number of situations in which your favorite dish might also be a one-way trip to the hospital. We're not talking about cases in which risky behavior leads to sickness, like how eating raw flour is not okay because it can contain bacteria that causes food poisoning. No, this is more along the lines of "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." To that end, you cannot store garlic confit at room temperature because it will promote the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that produces an extremely dangerous neurotoxin.

Garlic confit is made by cooking peeled garlic cloves in oil over low heat until they become lightly brown, soft, and deeply flavorful. They're one of the ingredients you should add to mashed potatoes (among other dishes), but they'll also be your ticket to the emergency room if not stored properly. According to a number of sources, the proper way to preserve your carefully curated garlic confit is in the refrigerator, and specifically at temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. It can remain in your fridge for seven days, after which it should be tossed out. If that sounds like overly cautious behavior, let us assure you that allowing garlic confit to become a mini-nature preserve for botulism — the potentially life-threatening illness caused by botulinum's neurotoxins — will make you wish you'd heeded the warning.