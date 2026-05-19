Grab This Texas Roadhouse Family Pack For Takeout That Actually Feeds A Crowd (It's Around $50)

Here at The Takeout, we're always keen on any good deals that stretch your hard-earned buck. One efficient way to save is to order a large meal to go (since you save on a dine-in tip), and there's a package deal at Texas Roadhouse that you might want to zoom in on. The steakhouse chain offers Family Packs, which feature more food than you'd expect.

One of them, the Pulled Pork Family Pack, costs $50 in the Chicago suburbs near me, but it comes with 2 pounds of pulled pork, a family-sized salad (you choose between a house or a Caesar), two 16-ounce sides, and, of course, Texas Roadhouse's famous bread rolls with cinnamon honey butter. Availability of certain meals might vary depending on where you live.

It's meant to feed three to four people, but if you do the math, you can save a lot of money if you opt for the Family Packs versus dining in. The price of an individual Pulled Pork Dinner at my local Texas Roadhouse is $16.49, and it only comes with two sides. The Family Pack (when split four ways) costs $12.50 per portion, but there's even more food — the dine-in meal doesn't include salad like the Family Pack does.