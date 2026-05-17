The Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Customers Say Is Disappointing

As much as it pains die-hard Trader Joe's fans to admit, not every single item at the cult-favorite grocery store is a hit. While there are many frozen TJ's foods that taste homemade, according to customers, the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl is unfortunately not one of them. Though a handful of folks that sampled the meal seemed to like it, most people found it to be okay at best.

Others had much harsher words, commenting on the unpleasant odor, gummy rice, bland and scant sauce, and disappointing chicken. "I won't be getting it again," commented one Redditor. "Not much sauce, not much flavor, poor chicken quality, and mostly just a bowl of rice and carrots (oddly so many carrots). Not worth the price, IMHO." That says a lot given that the meal costs less than $5.

The frozen Teriyaki Chicken Bowl uses dark meat, which sounds promising in terms of flavor and texture since dark meat chicken really does taste better. The Trader Joe's website describes the poultry as "dense and juicy, with especially Chicken-y flavor." Unfortunately, this does not translate well. "Never again. The chicken tasted so old and almost gamey," shared a disappointed customer on Reddit.