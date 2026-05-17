The Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Customers Say Is Disappointing
As much as it pains die-hard Trader Joe's fans to admit, not every single item at the cult-favorite grocery store is a hit. While there are many frozen TJ's foods that taste homemade, according to customers, the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl is unfortunately not one of them. Though a handful of folks that sampled the meal seemed to like it, most people found it to be okay at best.
Others had much harsher words, commenting on the unpleasant odor, gummy rice, bland and scant sauce, and disappointing chicken. "I won't be getting it again," commented one Redditor. "Not much sauce, not much flavor, poor chicken quality, and mostly just a bowl of rice and carrots (oddly so many carrots). Not worth the price, IMHO." That says a lot given that the meal costs less than $5.
The frozen Teriyaki Chicken Bowl uses dark meat, which sounds promising in terms of flavor and texture since dark meat chicken really does taste better. The Trader Joe's website describes the poultry as "dense and juicy, with especially Chicken-y flavor." Unfortunately, this does not translate well. "Never again. The chicken tasted so old and almost gamey," shared a disappointed customer on Reddit.
Skip the TJ's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
If you already have one of these frozen meals in the freezer and don't want to waste it, Trader Joe's shoppers recommend adding gochujang or extra teriyaki sauce to help it along. Soy sauce, sriracha, chili crisp, or TJ's Yangnyeom Sauce are also good options.
"I rather just get the teriyaki chicken and rice and veggies and make a meal myself," opined a Trader Joe's customer on Reddit. A bag of frozen TJ's BBQ Teriyaki Chicken costs almost $2 more than the bowl, but you'll get a total of four 1-cup servings. To go with it, you can purchase pouches of frozen rice (three 10-ounce portions for $4.99) that are ready to eat after just three minutes in the microwave. A big bag of frozen veggies will cost you another couple bucks, so you're looking at around a $14 investment for four meals. That's just $3.50 each for a decidedly tastier option. Another possibility is to pair the frozen chicken with a bag of Vegetable Fried Rice ($2.99 for a pound).
If you're really into the convenience of a bowl, Trader Joe's shoppers have good things to say about the Mandarin Style Orange Chicken Bowl. Indian-inspired frozen meals like the Chicken Tikka Masala and the Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice are also among the must-buy Trader Joe's items. For more chicken and rice options, consider sampling the Chicken Adobo, the Chicken Shawarma Bowl, or the Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl — just don't say we didn't warn you about TJ's unfortunate take on a chicken teriyaki dinner.