Recreate Whataburger's Discontinued Chop House Burger With These Easy Swaps
Whataburger's Chop House Burger hasn't been on the menu for around a decade, but fans still dream about it. Two patties made up the center of the burger and were topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, and a creamy A1-based sauce that pulled the whole thing together. It was born out of a partnership between Whataburger and A1 steak sauce, and it vanished when A1 partnered with DQ instead of Whataburger in 2017. Some thought the chain had found a replacement with the new Bacon Steakhouse Double, but the sauce isn't made with authentic A1 so the taste is different. You won't likely see the Chop House on Whataburger's menu again anytime soon, but you can recreate it if you place the right order.
True fans know the best Whataburger ordering hacks, and the community has done it again for the Chop House Burger. Reddit suggests starting with a Double Meat Whataburger and asking that it be made plain but add bacon, grilled onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. Instead of the usual condiments, use creamy pepper sauce which will be spiced up with a secret ingredient you add at the end. "Bring some A1 yourself and mix it with the creamy pepper sauce and you sort of have the chophouse cheddar burger sauce," the Redditor said. Other Redditors say they use their versions of the sauce on a patty melt served on a bun, with added bacon to replicate the old Chop House order.
Hints and hacks for ordering the best Chop House dupe at Whataburger
The combo of A1 Sauce and Whataburger Creamy Pepper Sauce is really what sets the Chop House Burger apart (plus, Whataburger never uses frozen beef). Luckily, Whataburger bottles its famous pepper sauce for grocery store shelves, so all you need is a stop by the sauce section before you hit the restaurant. Grab a bottle of Whataburger's Creamy Pepper sauce and a bottle of A1 Thick and Hearty steak sauce. If you mix them at home to make a condiment that closely resembles what coated the Chop House Burger you'll have less mess in your car. Some people even add a little ranch dressing to the mixture for extra flavor. While you're at it, whip up another of Whataburger's favorite sauces for the french fries — a copycat Whataburger Spicy Ketchup only requires two ingredients.
It's also important to use the right cheese when you're ordering a dupe of the Chop House Burger. You really need the shredded cheese, and to get it you may have to place your order in person. Some Redditors say they don't have the option to add shredded cheddar to the burger when they order on the Whataburger app and can only find it at the restaurant.