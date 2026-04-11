The Popular Fast Food Chain That Never Uses Frozen Beef (It's Not Wendy's)

An aspect of fast food chains that use fresh beef that often goes unnoticed is how they are capable of mass-producing meat without ever resorting to freezing it. For Whataburger, the process was once relatively simple due to the vast majority of its restaurants being local to Texas. While this, to some degree, is still true for Whataburger — with over 65% of all the chain's locations being within Texas — it has become slightly more difficult due to its remarkable expansion.

There are over 1,100 Whataburger restaurants as of 2026. Because of this, the chain has invested millions of dollars into warehouses in cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and San Antonio, giving it more control over the timeliness and pace of distribution. Whataburger outsources the actual cattle farming to American farmers across the country.

The investment in fresh beef has clearly paid dividends for the chain, as it is now known by many fans as one of the most consistently high-quality fast food restaurants when it comes to its beef. Plus, Whataburger's freshness initiative expands beyond just its beef, as it also sources its eggs, bacon, poultry, lettuce, tomatoes, and potatoes directly from North American farms and chops them fresh each and every day.