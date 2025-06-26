Copycat Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Only Requires Two Ingredients
If you've ever been to a Whataburger, you may have very well asked yourself why Whataburger ketchup is better than the rest. The spicy ketchup in particular has many ingredients you could find in any ol' ketchup, but with one addition that stands out. Red jalapeño pepper puree is what gives this ketchup the kick you know and love, and that also means you only need two ingredients to make your own copycat version at home. Just get yourself some ketchup and red jalapeño pepper puree, and you're golden.
Now, as with any recipe that only contains a small handful of ingredients, you're going to want to prioritize the quality. We have a handy list of ketchups ranked from worst to best, but if you really want a Whataburger ketchup clone, choose a ketchup that has similar ingredients. These include distilled vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, tomato concentrate, and high fructose corn syrup.
Unfortunately, there's no easy way of telling exactly what Whataburger puts into its signature spice blend, but you can always taste-test your way through ketchups until you find something similar enough. Don't forget to pick up a variety of red jalapeño pepper purees to try out, too, to discover the right balance of sweetness, heat, tanginess, and subtle fruitiness you'll find in the original.
Mix and match your own test batches of spicy ketchup
Have you ever wondered how how many states have a Whataburger? Only 16 states actually have them, though there are over 1,000 locations across those states. But that means a lot of us just don't have easy access to this tasty, tasty ketchup to use for comparison purposes. If you can order some online, that's going to be the best way to make sure you nail the flavor profile. Otherwise, you're going to have to do it the old fashioned way, relying on memory — and maybe a few willing taste-testers.
For the ketchup creating process, we suggest starting to mix in small batches and using measurements for both ingredients that you can easily scale up if you want to create a whole lot. Try different ketchups with different red jalapeño pepper purees, and experiment with the amounts of each. Our favorite combo was 4 tablespoons of ketchup to 2 teaspoons of a red jalapeño pepper puree from a local farmer's market. If you have access to one, you shouldn't overlook it, since you can often find fresh and seasonal products that will give your spicy ketchup a whole new depth of flavor.
If you don't want to do a complete copycat of Whataburger's spicy ketchup, you can always just use it as a base to start mixing your own creation from. Don't be afraid to try out different combos until you find one that can tide you over until your next Whataburger visit — such as ketchup with Cholula hot sauce for a Whataburger spicy ketchup limited edition #2 dupe.