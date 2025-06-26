Copycat Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Only Requires Two Ingredients

If you've ever been to a Whataburger, you may have very well asked yourself why Whataburger ketchup is better than the rest. The spicy ketchup in particular has many ingredients you could find in any ol' ketchup, but with one addition that stands out. Red jalapeño pepper puree is what gives this ketchup the kick you know and love, and that also means you only need two ingredients to make your own copycat version at home. Just get yourself some ketchup and red jalapeño pepper puree, and you're golden.

Now, as with any recipe that only contains a small handful of ingredients, you're going to want to prioritize the quality. We have a handy list of ketchups ranked from worst to best, but if you really want a Whataburger ketchup clone, choose a ketchup that has similar ingredients. These include distilled vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, tomato concentrate, and high fructose corn syrup.

Unfortunately, there's no easy way of telling exactly what Whataburger puts into its signature spice blend, but you can always taste-test your way through ketchups until you find something similar enough. Don't forget to pick up a variety of red jalapeño pepper purees to try out, too, to discover the right balance of sweetness, heat, tanginess, and subtle fruitiness you'll find in the original.