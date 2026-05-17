The Oldest Restaurant In Illinois Is Not In Chicago
Chicago has a storied history in the world of food and cuisine, and anyone from the city is sure to tell you about it. However, if you look past the iconic restaurants in the city, like Girl & The Goat in the West Loop (a Chicago favorite of Anthony Bourdain's), to those in the surrounding suburbs, you'll find several remarkable and historic eateries. One great example just so happens to be the oldest restaurant still operating in America's 21st state: The Village Tavern in Long Grove, Illinois.
The Village Tavern was first founded in 1847 — just 29 years after Illinois was founded and a decade after Chicago got its name — and is located roughly 35 miles north of the city. At the time, the restaurant was known as the Zimmer Tavern and Wagon Shop, with the two-story building initially being used solely as a place for travelers to repair their wagons and give their horses some much-needed rest.
However, The Village Tavern quickly became a staple of dining in northern Illinois, being among the very first restaurants to receive a liquor license in Lake County. In the 179 years since The Village Tavern first opened, it has become one of the oldest restaurants in America at large, operating continuously through the Civil War, both World Wars, Prohibition (which forced the eatery to focus on ice cream instead of alcohol), COVID-19, and the many other ebbs and flows that have rocked the American economy to this day.
What The Village Tavern in Illinois is known for today
Over the years, The Village Tavern has become beloved for its great drinks, hearty food, and décor, with the latter often receiving the most fanfare. The restaurant houses a remarkable grandfather clock from the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, as well as a 35-foot mahogany bar that was first built for the President's Walk Bar in the city. The Village Tavern purchased the bar at an auction after it survived Chicago's Great McCormick Place Fire in 1967, and it has become one of the most notable features of the restaurant for many tourists.
However, even with its historic, tourist-attracting aesthetic, The Village Tavern wouldn't have survived so long if it weren't for its consistently delicious food. For example, the fish fry — which used to be a Friday exclusive when it was popularized in the 1960s but has recently started to be offered daily at the restaurant – is an enduring staple beloved by many patrons. In fact, while Wisconsin is the state typically associated with the fish fry tradition, many consider The Village Tavern's rendition of it to be second to none. Besides fish, the patty melt, broasted chicken, and half-pound cheeseburgers are also among the most popular options at the legendary eatery and are often enjoyed as live music plays within the establishment.