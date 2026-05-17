The Oldest Restaurant In Illinois Is Not In Chicago

Chicago has a storied history in the world of food and cuisine, and anyone from the city is sure to tell you about it. However, if you look past the iconic restaurants in the city, like Girl & The Goat in the West Loop (a Chicago favorite of Anthony Bourdain's), to those in the surrounding suburbs, you'll find several remarkable and historic eateries. One great example just so happens to be the oldest restaurant still operating in America's 21st state: The Village Tavern in Long Grove, Illinois.

The Village Tavern was first founded in 1847 — just 29 years after Illinois was founded and a decade after Chicago got its name — and is located roughly 35 miles north of the city. At the time, the restaurant was known as the Zimmer Tavern and Wagon Shop, with the two-story building initially being used solely as a place for travelers to repair their wagons and give their horses some much-needed rest.

However, The Village Tavern quickly became a staple of dining in northern Illinois, being among the very first restaurants to receive a liquor license in Lake County. In the 179 years since The Village Tavern first opened, it has become one of the oldest restaurants in America at large, operating continuously through the Civil War, both World Wars, Prohibition (which forced the eatery to focus on ice cream instead of alcohol), COVID-19, and the many other ebbs and flows that have rocked the American economy to this day.