Colonel Sanders Was So Attached To His Iconic Outfit, He Was Even Buried In It

Colonel Sanders is decidedly the face of KFC, and has been since the founding of the fried chicken chain. Unlike many of the most influential food mascots in history, Colonel Sanders (born Harland Sanders) wasn't just the mascot; he was the founder. An important feature of the Colonel Sanders persona is the iconic white suit and the western bow tie. In 1950, two years before the first KFC franchise officially opened, Colonel Sanders first donned the iconic outfit and was rarely seen in public without it again.

It's a bold choice for anyone to wear the same outfit every day, but with chicken to sell, Colonel Sanders stuck to his highly marketable persona until the end. So fused with his professional identity had Harland Sanders become that the man was actually buried in the very same outfit that defined his public image. Whether that was a request he himself had made or it was something others thought up for him isn't something publicly known, but the fact is, the man became a living archetype of the Southern gentleman, found it to his liking, and never let it go.

There's a quote attributed to Colonel Sanders that goes: "There's no reason to be the richest man in the cemetery. You can't do any business from there." He may not be actively selling chicken from the grave, but he's still playing the part, and the chicken is still flying off the shelves; even if KFC does show signs it's been struggling lately.