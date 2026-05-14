The State That Produces The Most Tea In The US
The No. 1 tea-producing country in the world is, no surprise, China, with India coming in at No. 2 and Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Turkey rounding out the top five. The United States is in no way, shape, or form a major player, and yet it does have a few tea plantations of its own located in Alabama, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington state. The biggest one of all, however, is the Charleston Tea Garden, located on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. While the other U.S.-based tea growers are still operating on a pretty small level, this 127-acre plantation is the largest in North America and grants South Carolina the title of top U.S. tea producer. The state's warm, wet climate is a large factor in its success, producing tea since the late 1800s.
The 127-acre Charleston Tea Garden has been growing tea since 1963, and since 2003, has been supplying its product to the Bigelow Tea Company. It also produces and sells teas under its own label, including green tea, mint tea, peach tea, and Earl Grey (the tea named after this guy). In addition to being a working tea plantation, the Charleston Tea Garden is also a tourist destination, allowing visitors to view the factory or take a trolley ride through the fields. Yet another role it plays is as an event venue for weddings and other celebrations.
Charleston is South Carolina's top-tier tea city
Tea tourism may not have reached the level of Napa Valley wine tours, but if it ever does take off, South Carolina will most likely be its epicenter, and particularly the Charleston area. Tea tourists will, of course, want to take in the Charleston Tea Garden and shop for teas to take home, but one thing the plantation doesn't offer is a tearoom. The tours apparently do allow a certain amount of sipping, but as every tea aficionado knows, the best way to appreciate the beverage is through an elegant afternoon tea (which is an entirely different affair than high tea). So visitors will need to venture off the island and into the city of Charleston.
Charleston is home to the nation's oldest liquor store and is also known for that South Carolina specialty, she-crab soup. It offers several places to experience afternoon tea as well. Camellias at the Hotel Bennett has an afternoon tea service with black, green, and herbal teas accompanied by canapés, tea sandwiches, French pastries, and scones with clotted cream and jam. Another hotel, The Loutrel, features Lady Loutrel's Afternoon Tea Experience, complete with teas, cocktails, canapés, pastries, and hand-painted truffles from a local chocolatier. Visitors staying at John Rutledge House Inn are served a free afternoon tea complete with hors d'oeuvres, while anyone who goes on the Charleston Tea Party Private Tour gets to visit private homes and gardens around town and enjoy tea and homemade scones in the tour guide's backyard.