The State That Produces The Most Tea In The US

The No. 1 tea-producing country in the world is, no surprise, China, with India coming in at No. 2 and Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Turkey rounding out the top five. The United States is in no way, shape, or form a major player, and yet it does have a few tea plantations of its own located in Alabama, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington state. The biggest one of all, however, is the Charleston Tea Garden, located on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. While the other U.S.-based tea growers are still operating on a pretty small level, this 127-acre plantation is the largest in North America and grants South Carolina the title of top U.S. tea producer. The state's warm, wet climate is a large factor in its success, producing tea since the late 1800s.

The 127-acre Charleston Tea Garden has been growing tea since 1963, and since 2003, has been supplying its product to the Bigelow Tea Company. It also produces and sells teas under its own label, including green tea, mint tea, peach tea, and Earl Grey (the tea named after this guy). In addition to being a working tea plantation, the Charleston Tea Garden is also a tourist destination, allowing visitors to view the factory or take a trolley ride through the fields. Yet another role it plays is as an event venue for weddings and other celebrations.