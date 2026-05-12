How Many Pounds Of Deli Meat You Should Buy To Make Sandwiches For A Crowd

Sandwiches are, in many ways, an ideal party food: they're easy-prep, totally customizable, and practically the definition of finger food (unless your guests are the kind of people who eat handheld foods with a fork and knife). However, while it's easy to slap together a fabulous sandwich with whatever odds and ends you unearth from the back of your fridge, preparing sandwiches for a crowd requires a bit more planning, ingredient-wise. One of the most crucial elements of many sandwiches is deli meat — too little, and it's bready, sad, and unsatisfying; too much, and it overwhelms all the other ingredients.

So how does one buy enough deli meat for a party without ending up with a month's supply of roast beef? While the question of how much meat a sandwich really needs depends on many factors, as a general rule, 1 pound of deli meat makes about five to six standard-sized sliced bread sandwiches. If your sammies are on the lighter side, you could get up to eight servings from a pound of meat, and if you're portioning generously, you might produce just four hearty sandwiches. It's also worth noting that the thickness of your deli meat can make a difference. If you prefer your meat sliced paper-thin à la Kramer from "Seinfeld," it may stretch a bit further, as some chefs find that thinner slices make a more flavorful and voluptuous sandwich with less meat (by the way, here's the best deli meat thickness for sandwiches and charcuterie boards).