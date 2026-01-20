The Genius Lettuce Trick That'll Solve An Age-Old Sandwich Problem

One survey — admittedly an older one — found that lettuce was the nation's No. 1 sandwich topping. (The data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was collected in 2009, according to FiveThirtyEight , but more recent statistics don't seem to be available since such surveys aren't conducted on a regular basis.) Why lettuce, though? It's the least flavorful part of the BLT, and nobody, but nobody, eats stand-alone lettuce sandwiches. Well, for one thing, lettuce is a relatively cheap filler, meaning that sandwich shops can afford to be generous with it. For another, it does provide some color and crunch, and maybe even a little nutritional value. (Romaine lettuce can be a good source of Vitamins A and K, if you eat enough of it.)

Perhaps the best thing lettuce can do for your sandwich, besides containing the fillings, is to provide a moisture barrier that prevents the bread from getting soggy. For example, with the aforementioned BLT, if you layer it with a lettuce leaf on the bottom and another on top, it can help prevent the bacon grease and tomato juice from penetrating the bread. This works with other sandwich types, too — try it with tuna salad or a giardiniera-topped Italian sub. Bear in mind, though, that if you're the conscientious, lettuce-rinsing type, you'll need to make sure the leaves are thoroughly dry before you start making the sandwich.