How Long Potato Salad Can Really Last If You Leave It Out Of The Fridge
It's no secret that keeping cold food cold is essential to enjoying a chilled dish without possibly contracting a foodborne illness. The rule of thumb is that any perishable food should only be left out at room temperature for two hours, and potato salad is most definitely a perishable food. Some people might assume that a vinegary potato salad will last longer because of bacteria-inhibiting acids, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
The spuds in potato salad (and any veggies included in the recipe) can start breeding bacteria within two hours of being left in the "danger zone." That's anywhere from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. While the term "room temperature" means different things to different people, it's certainly within that range. Acidic ingredients in the potato salad aren't going to prevent bacterial growth much, if at all.
If you're getting a head start on prep for a get-together, potato salad made beforehand and stored in the refrigerator will last three to five days (don't bother buying store-bought potato salad –- you can make a better version at home for cheaper). Barring any signs of spoilage, such as sliminess or a foul odor, you can leave it out for up to two hours for folks to enjoy. However, if your potato salad is making its debut at an outdoor cookout, you may have less time to eat it unless you take measures to keep it cold.
Keeping potato salad cold during a cookout
Leaving potato salad out at room temperature only gives you two hours to eat it up or get it back in the fridge, but at a summer cookout, you might not even get that much time. When temperatures rise to 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above, you have just one hour to consume it before the danger of bacterial growth rears its ugly head. There are a few ways to keep food cold during a cookout — the most obvious being storing it in a cooler filled with ice. But that's not exactly a convenient way to serve your show-stopping potato salad, now is it?
If you want to keep your outdoor spread safe, convenient, and aesthetically pleasing, an ice bath can be your best friend. Fill a container with ice and a bit of water, then use smaller dishes to hold your potato salad. For optimal results, double-check that the ice bath level reaches close to the top of the container holding your food, guaranteeing the entire vessel stays cold.
Alternatively, potato salad served in a bowl can be kept cold using a plastic shower cap. Put some ice inside the cap, then secure it around the outside of your bowl of potato salad. Again, this works best when the shower cap can stretch as high up the bowl as possible, ensuring even the top layer of your side dish is chilling in the summer heat.