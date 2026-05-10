How Long Potato Salad Can Really Last If You Leave It Out Of The Fridge

It's no secret that keeping cold food cold is essential to enjoying a chilled dish without possibly contracting a foodborne illness. The rule of thumb is that any perishable food should only be left out at room temperature for two hours, and potato salad is most definitely a perishable food. Some people might assume that a vinegary potato salad will last longer because of bacteria-inhibiting acids, but unfortunately, that's not the case.

The spuds in potato salad (and any veggies included in the recipe) can start breeding bacteria within two hours of being left in the "danger zone." That's anywhere from 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. While the term "room temperature" means different things to different people, it's certainly within that range. Acidic ingredients in the potato salad aren't going to prevent bacterial growth much, if at all.

If you're getting a head start on prep for a get-together, potato salad made beforehand and stored in the refrigerator will last three to five days (don't bother buying store-bought potato salad –- you can make a better version at home for cheaper). Barring any signs of spoilage, such as sliminess or a foul odor, you can leave it out for up to two hours for folks to enjoy. However, if your potato salad is making its debut at an outdoor cookout, you may have less time to eat it unless you take measures to keep it cold.