How To Keep Food Warm Or Cold For Your Labor Day Cookout

Labor Day is the second-most popular day for grilling in America, right behind the Fourth of July, and for good reason — unless you live in Florida, Hawaii, or Southern California, it could be the last three-day weekend where the weather is nice enough for outdoor festivities. Since the event might serve as the grand finale to grilling season, it's important not to screw up your Labor Day cookout but end on a high note instead: full bellies for all, with no trips to the emergency room for food poisoning. The key to a successful celebration (food-wise, at least) can be summed up in two words: temperature control.

Sounds boring? Maybe, but if you fail to consider food temperature, you may wind up with cold burgers, warm beer, melted ice cream, and guests who leave en masse to hit up the nearest drive-thru. If you're hosting a get-together in your own backyard, you can always get around this by keeping the hot foods in a 200-degree Fahrenheit oven and the cold stuff in the fridge or freezer. Transport items outside on an as-needed basis, bearing in mind that perishable food shouldn't sit out at room (or yard) temperature for more than two hours lest it begin breeding harmful bacteria. If you'll be gathering at a park or picnic pavilion, however, you may need to bring some necessary equipment to ensure your food remains at its optimal heat level.

