What Happens If You Eat Oranges Everyday
We've all heard the famous saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but what about an orange a day? Eating a daily orange will similarly help you stay out of the doctor's office a bit more often thanks to its immune-supporting benefits. What's more, the sweet citrus fruit also benefits the health of our gut, skin, bones, and joints.
Although there are other foods that contain more vitamin C than an orange, one medium orange still provides a high amount — approximately 70 to 90 milligrams per fruit, which is close to the Daily Value. Vitamin C is best known for supporting immune function, as it acts as an antioxidant that helps protect cells against damage. A large portion of the immune system is also closely tied to the gut, where the 3 grams of fiber found within a medium orange play a role. The fiber acts as food for beneficial gut bacteria to thrive on, promoting a healthier gut linked to a stronger immune system. Fiber also supports regularity and stable blood sugar levels.
A consistent daily dose of vitamin C from oranges promotes skin, bone, and joint health. As an antioxidant, vitamin C helps protect the skin from environmental stressors like pollution and sun exposure while supporting the production of collagen — the body's main structural protein. Sufficient vitamin C intake has been shown to increase collagen production, contributing to thicker skin and renewal of the skin's surface. Similarly, consuming enough vitamin C helps strengthen connective tissues, improves bone density, and protects joints.
The best (and easiest) ways to eat oranges every day
Although oranges come with a natural wrapper, sometimes removing the peel can be an inconvenient barrier to actually eating it — I find that true for myself. If the same is true for you, go for the easy-to-peel varieties like mandarins, tangerines, or hybrids such as satsumas and clementines.
Most orange varieties can be found in grocery stores year-round, but some are seasonal, like the not-so-typical sumo oranges. This variety is usually available in the United States from January through April. Switching up year-round varieties with seasonal ones can also make the routine of eating an orange every day feel more enjoyable and something to look forward to. Not to mention, seasonal varieties often have superior flavor and texture.
Regardless of the type of orange, they each provide about the same amount of nutrients per gram, including vitamin C and fiber. However, if you're regularly eating oranges to reap their health benefits, it's best to choose fresh over canned when possible. The heat used during canning reduces heat-sensitive vitamins like vitamin C, even for the most nutritious type of canned fruit. The fiber, on the other hand, largely remains intact.
Oranges make for a great snack, but they also add a burst of bright flavor when added to meals and dishes. As a bonus, the vitamin C helps increase the absorption of iron-rich plant foods, like leafy greens, beans, grains, nuts, and seeds. Try adding orange slices to salads with beans or grains, use freshly squeezed orange juice in homemade dressings, or pair oranges with yogurt parfaits topped with nuts and seeds.