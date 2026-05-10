What Happens If You Eat Oranges Everyday

We've all heard the famous saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but what about an orange a day? Eating a daily orange will similarly help you stay out of the doctor's office a bit more often thanks to its immune-supporting benefits. What's more, the sweet citrus fruit also benefits the health of our gut, skin, bones, and joints.

Although there are other foods that contain more vitamin C than an orange, one medium orange still provides a high amount — approximately 70 to 90 milligrams per fruit, which is close to the Daily Value. Vitamin C is best known for supporting immune function, as it acts as an antioxidant that helps protect cells against damage. A large portion of the immune system is also closely tied to the gut, where the 3 grams of fiber found within a medium orange play a role. The fiber acts as food for beneficial gut bacteria to thrive on, promoting a healthier gut linked to a stronger immune system. Fiber also supports regularity and stable blood sugar levels.

A consistent daily dose of vitamin C from oranges promotes skin, bone, and joint health. As an antioxidant, vitamin C helps protect the skin from environmental stressors like pollution and sun exposure while supporting the production of collagen — the body's main structural protein. Sufficient vitamin C intake has been shown to increase collagen production, contributing to thicker skin and renewal of the skin's surface. Similarly, consuming enough vitamin C helps strengthen connective tissues, improves bone density, and protects joints.