The One Place Bartenders Hate Customers Sitting In

A few tips to consider before visiting your local bar or tavern: They will roll their eyes if you state that you can taste the alcohol in your drink (which is a bit like complaining that you can taste the meat in your burger, but there you go). You will get great service at any bar if you generally act like the adult you claim to be. And if you sit at one particular area in a bar, you will rocket to the top of that bartender's personal dislike list.

This no-go zone is the well, an area beneath the bar top (the serving surface at a bar) where drink ingredients — usually of the cheaper variety — are readily available to bartenders. It goes by other names, such as speed rack or speed rail, and it's the source for the term "well drinks," which are beverages mixed with lower-shelf alcohol (as opposed to a "call drink," which is one made with the customer's choice of a liquor brand). The well is also where bartenders would prefer that you do not park yourself for extended periods — or at all, really.

Many bartenders have taken to social media to voice their annoyance with patrons who sit at the well. "Even with a completely empty bar, someone or a couple will scoot the chairs together and sit where I make and serve drinks from," wrote one weary Redditor on r/bartenders. "I try to split chairs (or take a chair or two away) so there is a natural gap — but folks see it as a place to move a chair to." Another expressed astonishment at these customers' obliviousness: "You see the black rubber mats, the lack of space it creates for you to set down a plate or a glass, and the fact that no chair was at that space before you dragged one over here." And yet, and yet.