Costco Shoppers Just Spotted This Premade Quiche That'll Easily Feed A Family

There's a new item in Costco's deli section: Shoppers can now buy an oversized, bacon-studded quiche Lorraine for $5.99 per pound. According to initial social media reports, the pies average between 3½ to 4 pounds each. That's more than enough to feed a fair-sized family; making the premade quiches a smart choice for anyone planning a Mother's Day brunch.

"This is the biggest quiche I've ever seen," Instagram influencer Costco Hot Finds said in a video review. "It's made with eggs, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and onions, and the pie crust is so buttery and flaky it literally tastes homemade." Other Costco fan accounts agreed. "It's fluffy," raved influencer Costco TV, adding that the quiche was "packed with ham and bacon" but "not salty at all." The mom of three confirmed that the quiche was a good choice for Mother's Day breakfast: "I'd be happy if I got served this."