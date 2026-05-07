Costco Shoppers Just Spotted This Premade Quiche That'll Easily Feed A Family
There's a new item in Costco's deli section: Shoppers can now buy an oversized, bacon-studded quiche Lorraine for $5.99 per pound. According to initial social media reports, the pies average between 3½ to 4 pounds each. That's more than enough to feed a fair-sized family; making the premade quiches a smart choice for anyone planning a Mother's Day brunch.
"This is the biggest quiche I've ever seen," Instagram influencer Costco Hot Finds said in a video review. "It's made with eggs, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, and onions, and the pie crust is so buttery and flaky it literally tastes homemade." Other Costco fan accounts agreed. "It's fluffy," raved influencer Costco TV, adding that the quiche was "packed with ham and bacon" but "not salty at all." The mom of three confirmed that the quiche was a good choice for Mother's Day breakfast: "I'd be happy if I got served this."
Is Costco's quiche Lorraine a good deal?
Costco's bulk-sized quiches may seem a bit pricey, as they sell for around $24 each. Still, the retailer is staying true to its core business philosophy. The pre-made quiches may be pricier than made-from-scratch alternatives, but they're reasonably priced compared to comparable products from other retailers. A 1-pound pack of mini-quiches costs $11.48 at Walmart, while a 2-pound quiche will set you back $21.99 at Whole Foods. Williams Sonoma's quiche, meanwhile, puts every other pre-made quiche to shame: The retailer sells a 2-pound, 8-serving frozen quiche for a whopping $84.95.
Reviewers recommended warming the Costco quiche in the oven for an hour before serving since it'll take time to cook all the way through. The quiches come with shredded cheese on top, but you can always add extra cheese to store-bought quiche to give it an extra special touch. Can't eat it all in one go? Cut the leftover quiche into individual portions and wrap the pieces tightly before popping them in the freezer where they'll make for a tasty breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) later.