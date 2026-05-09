The Condiment You Only Need A Teaspoon Of For Scrambled Eggs With A Huge Kick
If you prefer to take the easy route in the kitchen, your method for preparing scrambled eggs probably consists of eggs, butter, maybe a little milk, and a dash of salt and pepper. This is classic, and there's nothing wrong with that. Soft, easy on the stomach, and mildly savory, simple scrambled eggs go great with a bowl of Rice Krispies, shoved into a breakfast burrito, or alongside pancakes and crispy bacon. And if you like to take things up a notch, maybe you reach into your condiments stockpile and finish off the eggs with some Tabasco, sriracha, or even — although slightly controversial — ketchup. But now that we're here, have you ever considered adding mustard?
If pairing scrambled eggs and mustard has never crossed your mind (or you just grimaced at the mere prospect), you're not alone. Nevertheless, the tangy condiment complements far more than just German sausages and beer, and the pairing probably isn't as odd as topping watermelon with mustard.
For starters, scrambled eggs can turn out a bit loose, and just a smidge of the sauce can bring everything together, lending the dish a creamy, almost cheesy flavor profile. Plus, you've probably already encountered the combo, albeit in less obvious ways. Do you load up on deviled eggs every time they're at the potluck? That's egg yolk, mayo, and mustard. How about that drizzle of yellow on your double cheeseburger with a fried egg? Even a Caesar salad dressing traditionally starts with a base including yolks and Dijon. Just like how adding a little something acidic to soup is a game changer, you don't need much mustard to bring brightness to a morning scramble, highlighting and enhancing the eggs' best flavors.
Scrambled eggs and mustard make a versatile pairing
If you're still leery about this duo, it might help to break down the typical ingredients in mustard. Most variations of the sharp condiment feature mustard seed and vinegar. The vinegar adds acidity to enhance flavors, acting similarly to salt, while the mustard seed gives it an earthy kick, not unlike a pungent backdrop of garlic. In fact, a basic yellow version often includes garlic powder, paprika, and turmeric, all of which are spices that are no strangers to scrambled eggs.
While it doesn't have to be as simple as grabbing a bottle from the fridge and squirting it onto the plate, you could give the combo a try this way. Even David Letterman once shared (much to the audience's dismay) that he enjoys a drizzle of yellow mustard over his scrambled eggs. The former "Late Show" host recommended French's — our favorite brand of yellow mustard — or Plochman's when you're feeling fancy. You may find yellow mustard too vinegar-forward and runny, though, so for a more sophisticated approach, go for Dijon.
French-style scrambled eggs optionally call for a bit of crème fraîche, but you could replace the cream with a teaspoon of intense Dijon mustard, stirred in during the last moments in the pan to develop depth of flavor and an ultra-creamy dish. Given the variety of mustards and simplicity of the scrambled eggs, however, the pairing possibilities are limitless. If it's a texture thing for you, sprinkle a little hot mustard powder over the eggs for a nasal-tingling, wasabi-like kick without the added moisture. Or, spread some whole grain mustard on chewy, crusty sourdough slices for your scrambled egg sandwich.