The Condiment You Only Need A Teaspoon Of For Scrambled Eggs With A Huge Kick

If you prefer to take the easy route in the kitchen, your method for preparing scrambled eggs probably consists of eggs, butter, maybe a little milk, and a dash of salt and pepper. This is classic, and there's nothing wrong with that. Soft, easy on the stomach, and mildly savory, simple scrambled eggs go great with a bowl of Rice Krispies, shoved into a breakfast burrito, or alongside pancakes and crispy bacon. And if you like to take things up a notch, maybe you reach into your condiments stockpile and finish off the eggs with some Tabasco, sriracha, or even — although slightly controversial — ketchup. But now that we're here, have you ever considered adding mustard?

If pairing scrambled eggs and mustard has never crossed your mind (or you just grimaced at the mere prospect), you're not alone. Nevertheless, the tangy condiment complements far more than just German sausages and beer, and the pairing probably isn't as odd as topping watermelon with mustard.

For starters, scrambled eggs can turn out a bit loose, and just a smidge of the sauce can bring everything together, lending the dish a creamy, almost cheesy flavor profile. Plus, you've probably already encountered the combo, albeit in less obvious ways. Do you load up on deviled eggs every time they're at the potluck? That's egg yolk, mayo, and mustard. How about that drizzle of yellow on your double cheeseburger with a fried egg? Even a Caesar salad dressing traditionally starts with a base including yolks and Dijon. Just like how adding a little something acidic to soup is a game changer, you don't need much mustard to bring brightness to a morning scramble, highlighting and enhancing the eggs' best flavors.