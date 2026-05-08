The 3 Old-School Dishes Diners Want On Menus In 2026

Just like fashion, dining comes with trends. Reservation service OpenTable wrote a report on what 2026's top dining trends would be, and it found that nostalgia is a big factor in what people are craving this year. The company learned that diners are hoping to see more of three particular dishes on restaurant menus, and they're ones that fit squarely into the comfort food category. Its methodology involved an online survey which polled over 1,500 people.

These dishes are surprisingly simple. People simply want shrimp cocktail, meatloaf, and chicken pot pie. Shrimp cocktail, as you all know, is a mainstay on steakhouse menus (and a surprising choice, considering its relative high price point), meatloaf is almost as Midwestern as it gets, and chicken pot pie is simply a hearty meal in a pastry crust. But while these things are easy enough to make at home, apparently people are pining to also have them when dining out. Part of what's interesting is that 48% of the people polled described their most appealing restaurant quality as being "cozy" with "local charm," so maybe people are just seeking for the culinary version of a warm hug along with an experience to match.