11 Of The Smallest Restaurants In The US

There's something intriguing about a restaurant that only accommodates a fistful of diners at any given time. The exclusivity makes one wonder, "What number can actually be served — and how can I be among them?" There's also a unique excitement in finding a tinier space amid the overwhelming sprawl of high-volume chain restaurants that has become today's food scene. When stumbling across a wee restaurant, customers discover a dining experience that feels less like a huge production with open admission, and more like a secret that's whispered to only a lucky and blessed few. And when that secret is delicious, too? Sign. Us. Up.

We're talking about the spots that are cozy with a capital C; that are nestled into nooks with no signage, hidden away behind doors that don't divulge a bit of the edible bliss awaiting within. Some of these oh-so-tiny treasures have been squeezed into spaces so small that one could blink and walk right past them, completely unaware of the culinary genius inside. The smallest, in fact, boasts a mere four seats.

What these eateries are missing in square footage, though, many make up for in excellent taste. For this reason, waitlists are a common occurrence at these establishments, with some stretching into the weeks-long territory just to snag a seat and get the chance to savor each bite or sip. When you're seeking quality over quantity, you want one of these 11 smallest restaurants in the U.S.