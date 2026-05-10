The Popular Pizza Joint Reddit Says Has The Best Fast Food Value
Fast food used to be an affordable way to get a quick meal, but times sure have changed. For example, McDonald's prices have soared since 2019, and many other chains have followed suit. This has left many on a tight budget searching for the best possible value for burgers, tacos, and even pizza. Reddit has weighed in on this, with somewhat surprising results. As it turns out, the online consensus seems to be that Little Caesars Pizza is one of the best fast food options for the price in America.
Little Caesars has an affordable More For $10.99 menu that offers plenty of mix-and-match options, including pizza, wings, soda, and Crazy Bread. The Big Mac Value Meal at McDonald's, which comes with fries and a drink, has a discounted price of around $9. A regular-sized sandwich alone at Jimmy John's will run you $8 to $12 — and all of these options are just for one person. A whole pizza can usually feed two or three people or provide enough food for multiple meals over days. Reddit users have noticed the value in Little Caesars as well, with one person saying, "I like this one because they have stuff in the $5 to $7 range for an individual or lunch, and stuff in the $10 to $12 range for a couple or multi-meal situation."
To back up this claim, a Redditor noted, "My coworker buys 2 large pizzas and lives off of it for a week." While this affordability varies slightly by location, most agree that Little Caesars is enjoyable, cheap, and quick.
How to get the most bang for your buck at Little Caesars
When looking for the best and worst things to order at Little Caesars in terms of value, take a quick glance at the ingredients list, at least according to Reddit. "Purely on calories per dollar, really hard to beat Little Caesars," one savvy user said. According to nutrition information from the chain, the Detroit 3-Meat Feast is one of the highest caloric offerings, at 3,480 calories per pie for only around $13. Stuffed crust adds over 500 calories to any pizza, and dips add a little more, too. In the sides category, the reigning calorie champion is the Pepperoni Cheese Bread with 1,520 calories for only around $9.
On the money side of things, Little Caesars offers daily deals as well, which you can find on the chain's site. By examining what deals your nearest pizza place provides, you may be able to find big food bundles or sharp price cuts, upping the value. For example, you can get a Four-N-One Stix Meal Deal with Large Classic Cheese for under $22. If you make four meals out of the bundle, that's a little under $5.50 per lunch or dinner. The chain also sends emails to subscribers with deals to help them keep track of savings opportunities. When looking at online deals, one Redditor said, "They taking you back to 2010 with these prices. Sheesh, I can actually afford to eat again."
The Little Caesars app is yet another way to save. It offers challenges that customers can complete for rewards, like discounts or free food in the future. Redditors who have used the app say that it can put out some pretty good deals. So, if you're looking for a nice change of pace from the most overpriced fast food in the U.S., you should be thinking "Pizza! Pizza!"