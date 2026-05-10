The Popular Pizza Joint Reddit Says Has The Best Fast Food Value

Fast food used to be an affordable way to get a quick meal, but times sure have changed. For example, McDonald's prices have soared since 2019, and many other chains have followed suit. This has left many on a tight budget searching for the best possible value for burgers, tacos, and even pizza. Reddit has weighed in on this, with somewhat surprising results. As it turns out, the online consensus seems to be that Little Caesars Pizza is one of the best fast food options for the price in America.

Little Caesars has an affordable More For $10.99 menu that offers plenty of mix-and-match options, including pizza, wings, soda, and Crazy Bread. The Big Mac Value Meal at McDonald's, which comes with fries and a drink, has a discounted price of around $9. A regular-sized sandwich alone at Jimmy John's will run you $8 to $12 — and all of these options are just for one person. A whole pizza can usually feed two or three people or provide enough food for multiple meals over days. Reddit users have noticed the value in Little Caesars as well, with one person saying, "I like this one because they have stuff in the $5 to $7 range for an individual or lunch, and stuff in the $10 to $12 range for a couple or multi-meal situation."

To back up this claim, a Redditor noted, "My coworker buys 2 large pizzas and lives off of it for a week." While this affordability varies slightly by location, most agree that Little Caesars is enjoyable, cheap, and quick.