Costco Shoppers Just Spotted This Canadian Food Court Menu Item In The US

Whether you're stocking up on cheap bakery breakfast items from Costco or small kitchen appliances, stopping by the food court at the end of your shopping trip is the reward for all your bargain-hunting efforts. But truth be told, the menu gets a little stale. Nothing against the familiar Chicken Bake and unbelievably low price of a hot dog combo, but some folks in the United States see Costco's Alberta, Canada, food court menu and envy the choices.

The good news for Costco enthusiasts in the Chicago area is that at least one location was spotted adding one of those craveable delights to the menu. A TikTok contributor recently released a video showcasing chicken strips on the menu in Schaumburg, Illinois. Honestly, it's a wonder that a crowd-pleaser like tendies hasn't been offered the U.S. until now, but hey, better late than never.

Costco's chicken strips look like they wouldn't disappoint. They appear to be fairly sizable pieces of chicken with that appealing golden-brown hue indicative of quality fried food. For $6.99, shoppers get five chicken strips and a dipping sauce. As big as they look in the video, that's a pretty sweet deal on a quick bite after navigating the crowds while shopping.