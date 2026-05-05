Costco Shoppers Just Spotted This Canadian Food Court Menu Item In The US
Whether you're stocking up on cheap bakery breakfast items from Costco or small kitchen appliances, stopping by the food court at the end of your shopping trip is the reward for all your bargain-hunting efforts. But truth be told, the menu gets a little stale. Nothing against the familiar Chicken Bake and unbelievably low price of a hot dog combo, but some folks in the United States see Costco's Alberta, Canada, food court menu and envy the choices.
The good news for Costco enthusiasts in the Chicago area is that at least one location was spotted adding one of those craveable delights to the menu. A TikTok contributor recently released a video showcasing chicken strips on the menu in Schaumburg, Illinois. Honestly, it's a wonder that a crowd-pleaser like tendies hasn't been offered the U.S. until now, but hey, better late than never.
@mikeyaroundchicag
My local Costco has Chicken Tenders now? Didn't try yet, have you tried them?! (Schaumburg, IL suburbs of Chicago) #food #costco Chicken Strips / Tenders and it comes with a dipping sauce! 5 for $6.99 #chicago #suburbs #schaumburg
Costco's chicken strips look like they wouldn't disappoint. They appear to be fairly sizable pieces of chicken with that appealing golden-brown hue indicative of quality fried food. For $6.99, shoppers get five chicken strips and a dipping sauce. As big as they look in the video, that's a pretty sweet deal on a quick bite after navigating the crowds while shopping.
Hype for Costco chicken strips should be tempered
Now, far be it from me to rain on any Costco fan's parade, but I think the comment section of the TikTok video featuring the latest food court choice is teeming with a little too much excitement over something as simple as chicken strips. They're a great snack, but nothing that warrants the level of enthusiasm some people are displaying. For instance, one commenter indicated they were willing to drive an hour to get their hands on some if they were good. Yet, a reply to that comment backs up my assertion that the hype is overblown, as they said, "They were okay." That's not exactly a ringing endorsement.
The hitch for some more skeptical fans was the calorie count for just five pieces of chicken. The menu states that one order has 1,640 calories. To put perspective on that number, you only get four pieces when ordering chicken strips from Chick-fil-A, but you're also consuming just 310 calories. At Raising Cane's, you can order as many or as few chicken fingers as you like, but each one only boasts 130 calories. Costco's mammoth 1,640 calories for five dwarfs the calorie count on either of these choices, and given those chains specialize in making delicious chicken, I would have to assume they overshadow the quality Costco is offering. Still, folks might want to fuel up after walking around the warehouse for hours, and at the very least, it's nice to see the big-box store break up the monotony of its food court menu a bit.