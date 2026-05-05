'I Don't Know How To Feel About This' — Anthony Bourdain's New Biopic Trailer Divides The Internet

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Anthony Bourdain was an outspoken, opinionated, and at times controversial figure in the food world. He despised Yelp reviews, he hated food trends (like labeling everything "artisanal" and slapping on a high price tag), and he shared a meal with Hezbollah while swearing never to dine with Donald Trump. It's fitting, then, that the trailer for a new biopic called "Tony" is earning mixed reactions from social media users. The movie doesn't encompass Bourdain's entire career as a chef-turned-TV personality, but instead deals with one formative season in his life (the summer of 1975, to be specific).

Some viewers seem extremely enthusiastic, with one X user proclaiming: "Get the f*** out this looks so good!!!" (Like Bourdain, they did not express themselves in asterisks, but we try to keep things PG around here.) According to another, "script writer must be a genius to speak like tony." Yet another critic, however, said "Looks unbelievably bad I can't believe you guys are defending this," while someone else speculated: "This trailer is something he would've skewered as a bit in a parts unknown episode while extolling the virtues of 1950s Vietnamese Lesbian Film Noir!"

Over on Reddit, a thread about the trailer turned into a lot of side conversations about Bourdain, the film's star Dominic Sessa, or director Matt Johnson. One person compared the movie to a popular TV show, calling it "The Bear-dain." Overall, it seems as if some people will watch it, while others fear it will just be a typical story of "future celeb struggles, then makes good" which we've seen a hundred times before.