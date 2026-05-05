The Sweet And Tangy Fruit Sauce That Belongs On Fatty Steaks

While many will argue that a truly great steak doesn't need any additional sauce, this thinking can prevent you from tasting some of the absolute best flavor combinations possible. Now, while you should still be wary of asking for a bottle of A1 sauce at a high-end steakhouse, some homemade steaks can be improved by topping them with a delicious raspberry sauce. That's right, just like raspberry melba sauce is great for mozzarella sticks, the fruit's tangy, acidic flavors can enhance certain cuts of steak when reduced down to a sauce.

We spoke to Jorge Thomas — trained chef, butcher, and co-founder of Swaledale Butchers — who filled us in on what raspberry sauce can bring to steak when implemented correctly, especially when it comes to fatty cuts. "It can work, but it needs balance," Thomas explained when asked about the unique sauce. "Raspberry has sharpness and sweetness, so it suits richer steaks better than leaner ones. I'd be more inclined to use it with bavette, onglet, or a well-marbled sirloin than something more delicate." Sticking to more traditional sauces (or no sauce at all) for cuts like the tenderloin — which is notoriously delicate — is preferable.