The Sweet And Tangy Fruit Sauce That Belongs On Fatty Steaks
While many will argue that a truly great steak doesn't need any additional sauce, this thinking can prevent you from tasting some of the absolute best flavor combinations possible. Now, while you should still be wary of asking for a bottle of A1 sauce at a high-end steakhouse, some homemade steaks can be improved by topping them with a delicious raspberry sauce. That's right, just like raspberry melba sauce is great for mozzarella sticks, the fruit's tangy, acidic flavors can enhance certain cuts of steak when reduced down to a sauce.
We spoke to Jorge Thomas — trained chef, butcher, and co-founder of Swaledale Butchers — who filled us in on what raspberry sauce can bring to steak when implemented correctly, especially when it comes to fatty cuts. "It can work, but it needs balance," Thomas explained when asked about the unique sauce. "Raspberry has sharpness and sweetness, so it suits richer steaks better than leaner ones. I'd be more inclined to use it with bavette, onglet, or a well-marbled sirloin than something more delicate." Sticking to more traditional sauces (or no sauce at all) for cuts like the tenderloin — which is notoriously delicate — is preferable.
Mistakes to avoid when adding raspberry sauce to steak
Raspberry sauce can give your steak dinner a new and interesting flavor, but it can also easily overpower the steak if you're not careful. Thomas warns against this, saying, "The main thing is making sure it doesn't taste like dessert. You want the raspberry to bring acidity and fruit, not loads of sweetness." If you're making a raspberry sauce at home, you can accomplish this by adding less sugar than is called for in the recipe. Alternatively, Thomas says you can avoid an overly sweet steak by introducing other ingredients alongside the raspberry sauce. "I'd balance it with red wine, a splash of vinegar, shallot, black pepper, and a little stock for depth," he advised.
The texture is also something to keep in mind when adding raspberry sauce to steak. Thomas explained, "If it turns jammy, it's gone the wrong way. Keep it sharp, savoury, and loose enough to spoon over the steak." Although jelly can make BBQ sauce taste better, it's not the best fit for adding directly to steak. If you find your homemade raspberry sauce tends to be on the thicker side, try adding some water to it as it cooks to thin it out.