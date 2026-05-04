Florida Oranges Are Disappearing From Store Shelves (And They Might Never Come Back)

Florida has long been the hub of American citrus, but the bright orange fruits on the state's license plate may soon get scratched off so as not to torment the locals with memories of what had once been. You see, Florida's citrus orchards are dying, and the industry that once thrived on their produce is dying along with it. Orange juice is now a luxury item, and it's not because of inflation.

Yes, Florida is currently experiencing a devastating drought. And yes, those historic cold snaps that hit the East Coast earlier this year reached down to Florida, which saw record low temperatures in February this year. Neither of these is helping the situation, but unfortunately, the weather isn't really the problem. The real reason Florida has gone from producing 242 million boxes of oranges in 2003 down to an estimated 12 million boxes in 2026 (an astounding 95% drop in just over two decades) is because of a bacterial disease known as citrus greening.

Citrus greening (aka huanglongbing) was first discovered in the 1950s in China. The bacteria responsible for the disease travel from tree to tree with the help of the Asian citrus psyllid. Oranges aren't actually from Florida, and neither is the Asian citrus psyllid, but the small, sap-sucking pest is here to stay, which is causing real problems for citrus farmers in the Sunshine State.