Oranges Aren't Native To Florida—so How Did They Get There?
When one thinks of where oranges come from, your mind might go straight to "The Sunshine State," also known as Florida. Known for its tropical climate and being one of the largest producers of oranges globally, it's perfectly acceptable to assume that is where the citrus fruit originated. However, they actually came from thousands of miles away in Southeast Asia. – specifically, the region where present-day India, Myanmar, and China border each other. Through trade, oranges eventually made their way to Europe via the Middle East and Africa.
Oranges were then brought to Florida by Spanish colonizers in the early 1500s. Centuries later, the first orange grove was established in the late 1700s in St. Augustine, Florida. Due to war, agricultural diseases, and harsh weather, it would be another one hundred years before the distribution of oranges became a success nationwide. Because of the establishment of a new railroad system in the mid-19th century, it became much more efficient to transport goods, including oranges. They could then be more easily shipped, sold, and enjoyed around the United States and eventually, worldwide.
How oranges were utilized early on
Long before orange slices were a quintessential halftime snack and espresso and orange juice became the drink of the summer, they were used medicinally in ancient times. Early fruits had a very sour, herbal taste and would not have been pleasant on their own. Even after humans were able to cultivate sweet oranges that were often eaten as desserts, they were still used for medical purposes. Oranges were used by European colonizers on long voyages at sea to treat scurvy, an illness resulting from vitamin C deficiency. Due to the ample amounts of vitamin C, fiber, and other vitamin, oranges (and other citrus fruits) were an important medicine, though it is still up for debate as to whether citrus can really help your allergies.
Another interesting use dates back thousands of years to ancient Italy. There, oranges held mythological significance, representing immortality, prosperity, and love. The plants and their fruits were viewed as an aromatic decoration that helped cleanse the home. In Italy, they were used medicinally too — oranges were thought to be a cure for poisoning.