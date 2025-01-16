Oranges Aren't Native To Florida—so How Did They Get There?

When one thinks of where oranges come from, your mind might go straight to "The Sunshine State," also known as Florida. Known for its tropical climate and being one of the largest producers of oranges globally, it's perfectly acceptable to assume that is where the citrus fruit originated. However, they actually came from thousands of miles away in Southeast Asia. – specifically, the region where present-day India, Myanmar, and China border each other. Through trade, oranges eventually made their way to Europe via the Middle East and Africa.

Oranges were then brought to Florida by Spanish colonizers in the early 1500s. Centuries later, the first orange grove was established in the late 1700s in St. Augustine, Florida. Due to war, agricultural diseases, and harsh weather, it would be another one hundred years before the distribution of oranges became a success nationwide. Because of the establishment of a new railroad system in the mid-19th century, it became much more efficient to transport goods, including oranges. They could then be more easily shipped, sold, and enjoyed around the United States and eventually, worldwide.